Google begins Pixel 8 production in India; thanks Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for support
Google India announced the production of Made-in-India Pixel 8 devices, thanking Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for his support and aiming to enhance supply chain efficiency in the Indian market.
Google has officially announced the commencement of production for its Pixel 8 devices in India. The news was shared by Google India through a post on its X (formerly Twitter) account, highlighting the company’s commitment to the "Make in India" initiative.
