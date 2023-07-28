Google brings anti-stalking feature to alert users about unknown AirTags: Details inside2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 05:07 PM IST
Google has introduced new features for Android users to address concerns about potential stalking with Bluetooth trackers like Apple AirTags. The features include alerts for unknown tracking devices and a manual scan option to detect nearby trackers and provide guidance on next steps.
Despite its numerous benefits, concerns about Apple AirTag being used as a potential device to stalk individuals exist. To address these concerns, Apple implemented various measures, and now Google has also introduced additional features for Android users. These features were announced at Google I/O 2023 and are now available to Android users.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×