Upon receiving an alert, users can gather further details about the unknown Bluetooth tracker and receive guidance on what steps to take next. For example, bringing the device close to the back of a users phone might prompt some Bluetooth trackers to reveal their serial numbers or provide information about their owners, such as the last four digits of their phone number. This information can assist users in determining the ownership of the tracker and whether it is being used maliciously for stalking or if it was accidentally left behind.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}