Google brings conversation summaries in Chats to avoid messages overload

Google, an American technology company, has introduced conversation summaries in the Google Chat for messages in Spaces. This new feature will give you summaries of your conversations in Spaces Chats in the premium Workspace.

Sometimes, it gets difficult for the users to keep up with the conversations in larger Workspaces and they would have to keep checking Spaces for new conversations in Chats. To simplify this issue, the conversation summaries will appear in your Workspace at the top of the Chats within the Spaces. To read these summaries, you would have to simply click on the summary of the Spaces chats.

Google explains in a blog post, “Today, we are excited to introduce conversation summaries in Google Chat for messages in Spaces. When these summaries are available, a card with automatically generated summaries is shown as users enter Spaces with unread messages. The card includes a list of summaries for the different topics discussed in Spaces."

“This feature is enabled by our state-of-the-art abstractive summarisation model, Pegasus, which generates useful and concise summaries for chat conversations, and is currently available to selected premium Google Workspace business customers," says the Google blog post.

Meanwhile, the 2022 FIFA World Cup event starts today and to celebrate the tournament, Google has created a special animated doodle showing two animated boots playing football. The tournament takes place every four years and attracts football (or “soccer") fans from all over the globe.

Over the next month, players from the national teams of 32 countries will compete in a series of elimination games. The event will conclude on December 18, when one national team will be crowned the 2022 World Cup Champion.

This year’s FIFA World Cup is being hosted by Qatar. The 2022 World Cup is the first-ever World Cup to take place in the Middle East.

Coming back to the special Google Doodle, tapping on it will take you to the FIFA World Cup 2022 page with live updates about matches and related links. Google users will also be able to play online games and compete with other players. Simply Google “world cup qatar 2022" on your mobile device to play multiplayer online games.