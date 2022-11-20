Google brings conversation summaries in Chats to avoid messages overload

Google brings conversation summaries in Chats to avoid messages overload2 min read . Updated: 20 Nov 2022, 08:03 PM IST
- Sometimes, it gets difficult for the users to keep up with the conversations in larger Workspaces and they would have to keep checking Spaces for new conversations in Chats. To simplify this issue, the conversation summaries will appear in your Workspace at the top of the Chats within the Spaces. To read these summaries, you would have to simply click on the summary of the Spaces chats.