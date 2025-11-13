Google brings Gemini to the cloud safely with its new Private AI Compute: here's what you should know

Google has introduced the Private AI Compute, a feature which works similar to Apple's Private Cloud Compute. The feature is aimed at delivering the capabilities of Gemini AI to users while ensuring that their private data remains accessible only to them and no one else.

Advertisement

The company, while announcing its new feature in a blog post, said, “For decades, Google has developed privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs) to improve a wide range of AI-related use cases.”

“Today, we’re taking the next step in building helpful experiences that keep users safe with Private AI Compute in the cloud, a new AI processing platform that combines our most capable Gemini models from the cloud with the same security and privacy assurances you expect from on-device processing. It's part of our ongoing commitment to deliver AI with safety and responsibility at the core,” it added.

Notably, Google already runs many of its features like Translate, Audio Summaries, Magic Eraser, Best Photo and others. However, as the capabilities of AI models improve, they require much more advanced reasoning and computational power, which goes beyond what is possible to run on-device.

Advertisement

What is Private AI Compute? Google says Private AI Compute is a “secure, fortified space” for processing user data while keeping it isolated and private to them. It processes the same type of sensitive information that one would expect to be processed on-device. The company also says that it uses an extra layer of security and privacy in addition to its existing AI safeguards to protect the personal information of users.

The Private AI Compute runs on Google’s stack, which is powered by the company’s custom Tensor Processing Units (TPUs). Google says it also integrates “world-class privacy and security into this architecture with Titanium Intelligence Enclaves (TIE).”

The company says that this design allows Google AI features to use its Gemini models in the cloud while maintaining the privacy of users, using the same in-house compute it relies on for Gmail and Search.

Advertisement

Google promises that the “sensitive data processed by Private AI Compute remains accessible only to you and no one else, not even Google.”