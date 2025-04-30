Google brings Hindi and 50+ other languages to NotebookLM Audio Overviews: Details

Google has announced that NotebookLM's Audio Overviews feature is now available in more than 50 languages, opening up possibilities for people in multiple countries, as they no longer need to be limited to specific languages. This notably comes after NotebookLM was launched in more than 200 countries last year.

For those uninitiated, the Audio Overviews feature works by turning your source text into podcast-like conversations. And now, using Gemini’s native audio support makes this available in other languages as well, including Hindi and popular Indian languages, alongside others like Turkish and more.

Here’s what’s new Audio overviews, by default, are generated in your account’s preferred language. However, there is now a new Output Language option in the NotebookLM settings. Based on the language you choose here, your Audio Overviews will be generated accordingly. So, if you select Hindi in the output language, your Audio Overviews will be generated in Hindi.

It must be noted that you can always change the language, and your Audio Overviews will adjust accordingly. So, if you're using this to create study material or other content, you can easily do so by changing the language.

Google says that this capability breaks down language barriers and makes information accessible to more people.

What is NotebookLM? NotebookLM was launched in 2023 at Google I/O. This tool makes information consumption easier, including for people in education and content creation. It uses large language models, and is currently built on Gemini 2.0.

Google calls it a virtual research assistant that can help summarise facts and explain complex topics. It provides summaries of the documents you submit to NotebookLM, including Google Docs. It also includes framing key questions and topics. You can also ask questions about the document you've submitted.