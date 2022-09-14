Tech giant Google has released a Unicode 15.0 release that comes with 31 new emoji characters, animations and colour customization to Android operating system. New characters introduced in the latest update include a wing, a leftwards and rightwards hand, a shaking face, ginger, donkey, moose, goose, jellyfish, pea pod, and more heart colours. The addition takes the total emoji count to 3,664. In a post on the Google Developers blog, Google says that these characters are coming to Android soon and will be available across Google products early next year.

Animated emojis

Google has also introduced animated emojis to Android via phone operator KDDI. Users will be able to download these ‘dancing emotes’ in their preferred file format. Google says that some of these animated emojis are already available in the Google Messages.

New Colour font for emojis

The company has also added new colour font support for emojis. “Thanks to a new font format called COLRv1, color fonts — such as Noto Color emoji — can render with the crispness we’ve come to expect from digital imagery," Google says in a blog post.

Noto Emoji is an open-source emoji font which is used online. It is also used by Chrome and other Google products. Originally, the font only supported emoji in black-and-white. But it now supports full-color versions as well.

Customized emotes

Google is also bringing the ability to change the color of emoji using emoji kitchen. “Whether you're a developer, designer, or just a citizen of the Internet, Noto Emoji has something for everyone and we love seeing what you make with it," the company wrote in a blog post.