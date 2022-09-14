Google brings new characters, animation and color customizations to Android

Tech giant Google has released a Unicode 15.0 release that comes with 31 new emoji characters, animations and colour customization to Android operating system. New characters introduced in the latest update include a wing, a leftwards and rightwards hand, a shaking face, ginger, donkey, moose, goose, jellyfish, pea pod, and more heart colours. The addition takes the total emoji count to 3,664. In a post on the Google Developers blog, Google says that these characters are coming to Android soon and will be available across Google products early next year.

