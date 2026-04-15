Google brings Personal Intelligence to India, to let Gemini access your emails and photos: Here's how to set it up

Google has finally brought Personal Intelligence to India to allow users to connect information from other Google apps in order to make Gemini more useful. The feature, which first debuted in the US earlier this year, lets users connect to Gmail, Photos, YouTube, and Search in a single tap to get personalised answers from Gemini.

What is Personal Intelligence? How does it work? Google says Personal Intelligence has two core strengths: retrieving specific details from an email or photo, and reasoning across complex, scattered sources to build a cohesive response. By connecting with other Google apps, working across text, photo, and video, Gemini can provide more tailored answers to users.

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The tech giant explained in its blog post how Gemini can come in handy when planning a vacation. The AI can cross-reference flight booking confirmations from Gmail, screenshots of local maps from Google Photos, and food trends from recently watched YouTube videos. This allows Gemini to build a clear travel itinerary without requiring the user to manually dig through multiple apps and compile the data themselves.

The company, however, also acknowledged that it tested the beta version of Personal Intelligence to minimise mistakes, but the feature may still make mistakes, such as "over-personalisation," where the model draws connections between unrelated topics.

“Gemini may also struggle with timing or nuance, particularly regarding relationship changes, like divorces, or your various interests. For instance, seeing hundreds of photos of you at a golf course might lead it to assume you love golf. But it misses the nuance: You don’t love golf, but you love your son, and that’s why you’re there. If Gemini gets this wrong, you can just tell it (“I don’t like golf”),” Google explained in its blog post.

Google says that it also has guardrails for sensitive topics and Gemini will aim to avoid making proactive assumptions about ‘sensitive topics’.

The company also says Gemini will not train directly on your Gmail inbox or Google Photos library and limits the training information to specific prompts in Gemini and the model’s response.

How to set up Personal Intelligence in India? Google says the Personal Intelligence experience is rolling out to eligible Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers. The company says it is planning a broader rollout to free tier users in the coming weeks. The company noted that connecting to Google apps is turned off by default, and users can choose which apps they want linked to Gemini and can revoke this access at any time.

Once the feature is enabled for your account, the feature will work across web, Android, and iOS with the models in the Gemini model picker. Meanwhile, if you don't see an invitation to try Personal Intelligence, you can turn on the experience by going to Settings.

In order to set up Personal Intelligence in India, check out the steps below: