Google brings Search Live to India, AI mode gains support for 7 new Indian languages

Google has finally brought its Search Live functionality to users in India, making it the first country after the US to receive the feature. The AI-powered feature allows users to have a conversation with Google Search by taking advantage of the phone's camera and microphone.

​Search Live works similarly to the Gemini Live feature, which is already present in the Gemini app. One key difference between the two, though, is that Search Live searches the internet while having a real-time conversation with the user to fetch up-to-date information from the web.

​In an example shared by Google, a user trying to perfect an iced matcha at home asks Search Live about the order in which to combine various ingredients and gets an instant response from the chatbot.

​Search Live is rolling out to users in India and will be available to more users in the coming week. The feature will be available to use in Hindi and English.

​Google also revealed in the blog post that Indian users are the largest user base for voice and visual search globally for the company.

​How to use Search Live in Google? ​Update the Google app to the latest version on your Android or iOS device.

​Open the Google app and tap the Live icon under the search bar.

​Alternatively, open Google Lens and choose the Live tab at the bottom.

​Point your camera at what you’re curious about and ask your question. You can either speak or type your question.

​Pro tip:

​Keep the subject in frame, then tap any on-screen results to dive deeper.

​AI Mode now available in more Indian languages: ​Apart from bringing Search Live to India, Google is also making its AI Mode available to users in more Indian languages. The feature will now be available in seven more Indian languages: Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

​Google says that the added language support is powered by the company's advanced reasoning of its Gemini model for Search, which isn't just limited to translation but can ‘truly grasp the subtleties of local languages.’ The feature will begin rolling out to the seven languages over the next week