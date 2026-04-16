Google brings the Gemini app to Mac, Sundar Pichai says it was built by AI

The wait for Mac users is over as Google has finally released a Gemini app for Mac. The new app allows users to access the AI assistant using a quick keyboard shortcut and even share their screen for contextual help from the popular AI assistant.

While Google announced the features of the Gemini app in a blog post, the most revealing part of the release came via a post on X by its chief executive Sundar Pichai, who revealed that the current build of Gemini on Mac was built with Antigravity, the company's own AI coding tool that uses autonomous agents to plan, write, and test software.

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The tool is similar to other AI powered coding software like Claude Code or OpenAI's Codex. These apps have been increasingly used to vibe code new apps into existence but this is perhaps the first time that Google has admitted that it has brought a fresh new app with its AI tool.

“Introducing Gemini on Mac. It’s the first time we’re bringing the @Geminiapp to desktop. The team built this initial release with @Antigravity, and it went from an idea to a native Swift app prototype in a few days. More features on the way!” Pichai wrote in a post on X.

How does the Gemini Mac app work? Google says the new app is designed to live right where users work, allowing them to bring up Gemini from anywhere on their Mac using the "Option + Space" keyboard shortcut. This allows users to get instant help, verify data, or build formulas without ever switching tabs or losing focus.

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The tech giant explained in its blog post that a core feature of the new app is the ability to share the active window for instant context.

“Whether you’re drafting a market report and need to verify a date or building a budget in a spreadsheet and need the right formula, you can get an answer and get right back to work,” Google explained in the blog post.

Additionally, Google says users can also use the app to generate images with Nano Banana or videos with Veo directly from the desktop to bring ideas to life without breaking their creative stride.

The company also indicated in the blog post that more features for the app are on the way.

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"We're building the foundation for a truly personal, proactive and powerful desktop assistant, with more news to share in the coming months," Google explained in its blog post.

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Availability and how to download The new macOS app is rolling out globally starting today for all macOS users running version 15 or above. The app can be downloaded directly from the Gemini website at gemini.google/mac.

The new native Gemini app for Mac comes at a time when Google and Apple have already announced a partnership for using Gemini models for running the upcoming version of Siri along with other Apple Intelligence features.