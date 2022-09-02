Google brings third-party billing in India: What it means for app developers2 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 01:42 PM IST
- With this, developers will be able to offer an alternative in-app billing system alongside Google Play's.
Google has extended its third-party 'in app' billing system to India and some other markets- Australia, Japan, Indonesia, and European Economic Area. This will allow non-gaming app developers to offer users the choice of an alternative billing mechanism alongside that of Google Play.