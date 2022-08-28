Google is rolling out a new shortcut to the Google Meet app that will make it easier for users to unmute themselves when on a video call. The tech giant is adding the ability to unmute using the spacebar. Yes, you read it right. You can now unmute yourself in a video call by simply pressing and holding the spacebar. Releasing the spacebar will mute you again.

“To quickly unmute yourself during a meeting, you can now hold down the spacebar to be unmuted, then release the spacebar to return to a muted state," Google announced via a blog post.

The new shortcut will be a helpful addition to Google Meet, considering the pandemic is yet to be over and video calls are here to stay.

“We hope this makes it even easier for you to participate in your meetings by quickly unmuting to say something," the post mentions. In the blogpost, Google says that the feature will also help in situations where you forget to mute again after unmuting yourself.

Muting and unmuting during video calls has been rather a nifty skill. At one point or the other, we all have forgotten to unmute ourselves before speaking or mute again after speaking. Needless to say, many awkward conversations have popped on internet because of it.

When will the feature roll out?

Google blog post reads that the feature will start rolling out to users from September 9 onwards. It will be off for all users by default. Those interested can enable it in the Google Meet settings.

Who will get this feature?

Google says that the new shortcut will be available to all Google Workspace customers. Personal Google account users on all web browsers will also be eligible for the new feature.

“Available to all Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts on all web browsers," the post says.

Meanwhile, Google has changed how the “Hey Google" voice control works for Google Meet hardware devices. The company has released an update after which Google assistant will only be active when a device is not in a meeting and within 10 minutes of an upcoming meeting.