Google brings this useful shortcut to its video calling platform
- The new shortcut will be a helpful addition to Google Meet, considering the pandemic is yet to be over and video calls are here to stay.
Google is rolling out a new shortcut to the Google Meet app that will make it easier for users to unmute themselves when on a video call. The tech giant is adding the ability to unmute using the spacebar. Yes, you read it right. You can now unmute yourself in a video call by simply pressing and holding the spacebar. Releasing the spacebar will mute you again.