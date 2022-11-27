Google brings updates to Workspace: Details on new features

Google, an American technology company, has announced that it brings new updates for Workspace which includes enhanced search results in Gmail, customisable pivot tables in Sheets and more. Interestingly, users can resize the pivot table editor side panel. It will be helpful when the names of fields or columns are long and the user needs to check the entire text, says a blog post.
Notably, the technology giant says that it will use users’ Gmail search activity to enhance results when they access the email service via the web. The development to Gmail search would improve the results and make them more contextual along with better relevancy, says the blog post.
Previously, Google had announced the ability to join or present to a Google Meet call from Docs, Slides or even from Sheets. With the new update, if users are presenting or want to join a meeting from a file, they can easily transfer the file to meeting attendees through an in-meeting chat.
Moreover, with the update users will be able to provide access to a document spreadsheet or presentation to all or select meeting attendees. This allows everyone in the meeting to collaborate as they are having a conversation. The mentioned updates would be available to all Workspace and G suite users within the next 15 business days, states the blog post.
Meanwhile, Google has released an important update to Chrome web browser that fixes another zero-day vulnerability. The high-severity flaw has been in existence since 2022 and has been misused by attackers. Tracked as CVE-2022-413, Google describes it as heap buffer overflow in GPU. It is a type of buffer overflow attack wherein the data in the heap is overwritten to exploit some aspect of the program.
The vulnerability was reported on November 22 this year by Clement Lecigne of Google's Threat Analysis Group. The tech giant released the fix on November 24 via a blog post. “Google is aware that an exploit for CVE-2022-4135 exists in the wild", it says. As announced by Google in the blog post, the stable channel for Google Chrome web browser has been updated to 107.0.5304.121 for Mac and Linux and 107.0.5304.121/.122 for Windows.