Search engine giant Google has upgraded its 'language translate' feature by adding 24 languages spoken in different countries. Of the 24 languages, Google has included eight Indian languages including Sanskrit-one of the oldest languages in the world. Altogether, Google translate supports a total of 133 languages used around the globe.

What made the expansion possible is what Google is calling a “zero-shot" or “zero-resource" machine translation model — one that learns to translate into another language without ever seeing an example of it.

According to Google research scientist Isaac Caswell, the search engine giant's model works by training a “single gigantic neural AI model" on about 100 data-rich languages and then applying what it's learned to hundreds of other languages it doesn't know.

“Imagine if you’re some big polyglot and then you just start reading novels in another language, you can start to piece together what it could mean based on your knowledge of the language in general," he said.

List of eight new Indian languages incorporated by Google translate:

Assamese: Used by about 25 million people in Northeast India

Bhojpuri: Used by about 50 million people in northern India

Dogri: Used by about three million people in union territory Jammu and Kashmir

Konkani: Used by about two million people in Goa and Maharashtra

Maithili: Used by about 34 million people in Bihar

Meiteilon (Manipuri): Used by about two million people in northeast India

Mizo: Used by about 830,000 people in Mizoram

Sanskrit: Used by about 20,000 people in India

The other 16 languages that Google translate has added are:

Aymara, used by about two million people in Bolivia, Chile and Peru

Bambara, used by about 14 million people in Mali

Dhivehi, used by about 300,000 people in the Maldives

Ewe, used by about seven million people in Ghana and Togo

Guarani, used by about seven million people in Paraguay and Bolivia, Argentina and Brazil

Ilocano, used by about 10 million people in northern Philippines

Krio, used by about four million people in Sierra Leone

Kurdish (Sorani), used by about 15 million people in Iraq and Iran

Lingala, used by about 45 million people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Republic of the Congo, Central African Republic, Angola and the Republic of South Sudan

Luganda, used by about 20 million people in Uganda and Rwanda

Oromo, used by about 37 million people in Ethiopia and Kenya

Quechua, used by about 10 million people in Peru, Bolivia, Ecuador and surrounding countries

Sepedi, used by about 14 million people in South Africa

Tigrinya, used by about eight million people in Eritrea and Ethiopia

, used by about eight million people in Eritrea and Ethiopia Tsonga, used by about seven million people in Eswatini, Mozambique, South Africa and Zimbabwe