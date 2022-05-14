Google can now translate eight more Indian languages. Full list here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Search engine giant Google has upgraded its 'language translate' feature by adding 24 languages spoken in different countries. Of the 24 languages, Google has included eight Indian languages including Sanskrit-one of the oldest languages in the world. Altogether, Google translate supports a total of 133 languages used around the globe.
What made the expansion possible is what Google is calling a “zero-shot" or “zero-resource" machine translation model — one that learns to translate into another language without ever seeing an example of it.
According to Google research scientist Isaac Caswell, the search engine giant's model works by training a “single gigantic neural AI model" on about 100 data-rich languages and then applying what it's learned to hundreds of other languages it doesn't know.
“Imagine if you’re some big polyglot and then you just start reading novels in another language, you can start to piece together what it could mean based on your knowledge of the language in general," he said.
List of eight new Indian languages incorporated by Google translate:
Assamese: Used by about 25 million people in Northeast India
Bhojpuri: Used by about 50 million people in northern India
Dogri: Used by about three million people in union territory Jammu and Kashmir
Konkani: Used by about two million people in Goa and Maharashtra
Maithili: Used by about 34 million people in Bihar
Meiteilon (Manipuri): Used by about two million people in northeast India
Mizo: Used by about 830,000 people in Mizoram
Sanskrit: Used by about 20,000 people in India
The other 16 languages that Google translate has added are: