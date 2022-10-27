Google CEO Sundar Pichai got earthquake alert before it hit US: Know here’s why?2 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 04:40 PM IST
- The mobile alert about the earthquake which buzzed California was from an app called ShakeAlert, which has been developed by Google. Sundar Pichai was among thousands of other Android phone users who received the alert before the area was hit by tremors. He even shared a screenshot of the Android alert on Twitter and wrote, “The alert came just before, felt like a long one, hope everyone is ok.”