Sundar Pichai to testify in landmark antitrust battle over Google's control of search and advertising

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and its subsidiary Google, is scheduled to give testimony on Monday in the landmark antitrust battle concerning Google's control of search and specific segments of search advertising, reported Reuters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the agency, Pichai will be serving as a witness for Google and he can expect inquiries about the company's efforts to maintain competitiveness in search, particularly with the rise of smartphones, and its innovations in search advertising.

During cross-examination, government representatives may inquire about the substantial annual payments Google makes to secure its search engine as the default on smartphones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is the trial all about? Reportedly, the U.S. government argues that Google, with a commanding share of around 90 percent in the search market, unlawfully disbursed an estimated annual sum of $10 billion to smartphone manufacturers such as Apple and wireless carriers like AT&T, among others, to secure its position as the default search engine on their devices, thereby preserving its dominance.

The American tech giant's supremacy in search significantly elevates its standing in the profitable advertising sector, contributing to enhanced profitability.

Google has maintained that its revenue-sharing arrangements are within legal boundaries and has emphasized its investments to uphold the competitiveness of its search and advertising enterprises. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The tech giant has also asserted that in cases of dissatisfaction with default settings, users have the option and indeed exercise it, to switch to alternative search providers, adds the report from Reuters.

Previously Mint reported that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella testified at the Google antitrust trial being held at a Washington DC courtroom. During his testimony, Nadella blamed Google for using unfair trade practices to thwart smaller rivals by making deals with smartphone manufacturers. Moreover, Nadella also claimed that 'Kingmaker' Apple uses Microsoft's Bing as a bargaining chip to ‘bid up the price’ it receives from Google.

During his testimony at the Google antitrust trial, Nadella said, “Do you think Google would continue to pay Apple if there was no search competition? Why would they do that?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from Reuters)

