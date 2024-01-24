Adding to the artificial intelligence frenzy, Google is now adding 3 new generative AI-powered features to its Google Chrome web browser for Mac and Windows to make searching the web easier, safer and more accessible.

While informing about the new features in a blogpost, Google wrote, “We're introducing experimental generative AI features to make it even easier and more efficient to browse — all while keeping your experience personalized to you."

Google Chrome's 3 new Gen AI features:

1) Group tabs:

The new feature automatically suggests and creates tab groups based on the tabs that are open. Users can try out the new feature by right-clicking on a tab and selecting 'Organise similar tabs', or by clicking directly on the drop-down arrow to the left of the tab.

Google says the new feature can be particularly helpful when users are working on multiple tasks at the same time, such as planning a trip, researching a topic and shopping.

2) Generative AI themes:

Google is bringing the generative AI wallpaper feature from Pixel 8 to the Chrome browser, which it says will help users personalise their browsing experience based on a text-to-image diffusion model.

The new tab organiser will allow users to quickly generate custom themes based on the mood, visual style and colour selected by the user. To use the feature, users can visit the Customize Chrom side panel, click "Change Theme" and then click "Create with AI".

3) Makes writing easier:

Google had announced its “Help Me Write" feature at the I/O 2023 event last year and since then the company has been expanding it ever since. The Mountain View, California-based company will now allow users to articulate their thoughts better on all websites on the web.

How to use the new features?

The new features will be available in Chrome on Mac and Windows over the next few days, starting in the US. To use the new feature, users can click on "Settings" from the three-dot menu and then navigate to the "Experimental AI" page.

Do note that these features are disabled for Enterprise and Education accounts due to their experimental nature.

