Google Chrome becomes AI browser with Gemini support in India: Top features, how to use and more

Google is officially transforming its popular Chrome browser into an AI browser with the introduction of Gemini AI. The feature has been available globally for a while but the company is finally expanding it to other countries including India, Canada, and New Zealand. With the help of Gemini, Chrome will be able to summarize content, , draft emails, and edit images all without ever switching tabs.

Here is everything to know about the new Gemini AI features in Google Chrome:

Who can use Gemini AI in Chrome? Is it free?

The new Gemini assistant in Chrome is rolling out to all users on Mac, Windows, and Chromebook Plus in India, New Zealand and Canada. The feature will first be rolling out to users on desktop and iOS users. Meanwhile, Android users will not have Gemini directly baked into the browser UI just yet, instead, users can activate the assistant over Chrome by simply holding the power button.

The new update brings Gemini 3.1 model with support for more than 50 additional languages including Hindi, French, and Spanish. The feature is currently free to use inside Google Chrome.

Gemini features in Chrome browser: In-tab browsing assistant: Gemini now tops as an icon in the top right corner menu where users can summon the personal assistant to ask it summarize web pages, generate pop quizzes from study material and remember previously visited pages to finally close those hoarded tabs.

Google apps integrations: Gemini in Chrome also comes with deep integrations to other Google apps like Gmail, Maps, Calendar, and YouTube. Users will be able to take advantage of these integrations to perform tasks like pulling the key pointers from a YouTube video right in the side bar.

Multi-tasking: Gemini in Chrome can pull context from multiple open tabs simultaneously and consolidate the information to perform tasks for the users. In an example Google showed, users could vegan protein powders across different shopping sites or researching travel plans, and then get all the consolidated information into a single easy-to-read comparison table.

Generate images: Google has integrated its popular Nano Banana 2 model directly into Chrome. This allows users to generate images directly from the sidebar by simply typing a text prompt. Is Gemini in Chrome safe? While there have been instances of security concerns being raised about AI powered browsers like ChatGPT Atlas and Perplexity Comet, Google says the new Gemini features were trained to recognize known threats like prompt injections. The company also says it has built safeguards like asking for confirmation before taking certain sensitive actions like sending and email or adding an event to calendar.