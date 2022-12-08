Google Chrome brings new shortcuts for history, tabs, bookmarks: How it works?

Google is helping the Chrome users to search in a more simpler way. The technology giant has brought a new search option for bookmarks, tabs and history from the address bar. Interestingly, the browser has brought three new “@" shortcuts which are @tabs, @bookmarks and @history for Chrome which will allow users to search a tab, history or bookmark in a more time saving manner.
The @tabs will help the users to deal with a large number of tabs, It will allow users to search for a specific tab in a jiffy. In order to use it, users can type @tabs in the address bar and choose the ‘Search Tabs’ option from the drop down menu or press the Tab key. Soon, a Search Tabs tag within the address bar will appear.
Additionally, the @bookmarks will work similar to @tabs. However, it has been created to find saved bookmarks. It means that if a user is looking for a specific bookmark, then rather than going through different bookmark folders. She can type @boomakrs and pick the search bookmarks adoption and begin to type what users were looking for.
Whereas, the @history will be handy to quickly find the search browser’s history. The search engine has also confirmed on its blog post that these new features are now available to all users running the Chrome108 or the latest version. In case you are not able to use these features, then click on three horizontal dots at the top right of the browser and click on About Google Chrome option from the Help option.
Meanwhile, Google has introduced a new feature to make your search easier and faster. The American technology company is now introducing an easy to scroll list of related topics alongside the filters to see videos, news, images or shopping results on Google Search.
Now, users can add or remove topics on Google which are designated by a +symbol which can be quickly zoomed in or backtrack on a search. According to Google, when a user conducts a search, the system will automatically display relevant search results based on what the search engine understands about how users search and analyse content across the web.