Google Chrome celebrates 15th anniversary with stunning visual overhaul and new features1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 03:36 PM IST
Google Chrome receives a visual makeover and new features for its 15th anniversary, including a refreshed design and improved security.
Google Chrome is receiving a visual makeover and new features for its 15th anniversary. The update includes a refreshed design based on the Material You design language, customizable color palettes, a comprehensive menu for faster access to options, a redesigned Chrome Web Store with AI-powered extensions, and improved Safe Browsing for enhanced security against malware and phishing.