Google Chrome celebrates 15th anniversary with stunning visual overhaul and new features

Google Chrome is receiving a visual makeover and new features for its 15th anniversary. The update includes a refreshed design based on the Material You design language, customizable color palettes, a comprehensive menu for faster access to options, a redesigned Chrome Web Store with AI-powered extensions, and improved Safe Browsing for enhanced security against malware and phishing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The technology giant has revealed in a recent blog post that Chrome will undergo a desktop redesign in the near future. This update is inspired by their Material You design language, featuring refreshed icons for improved legibility and new color palettes that harmonize with tabs and the toolbar.

For those who may not be familiar, Google introduced the Material You design language alongside Android 12. This design language enables users to customize the browser's dynamic colors, motion effects, and widgets. Users have the option to select a monochromatic theme, and Google will employ its color extraction logic to generate a palette of up to 65 different colors. With the forthcoming update, Google will be revamping the browser's icons and introducing fresh color palette choices for customizing the toolbar and various tools. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition to the design enhancements, the upcoming Chrome browser will include a more expansive menu, ensuring quicker access to functions such as Chrome extensions, browsing history, downloads, settings, Google Password Manager, and other options. Furthermore, not only will the browser undergo changes, but the Chrome Web Store will also see a redesign, introducing new segments dedicated to AI-powered extensions and Editors' spotlight picks.

The company is set to enhance its Safe Browsing feature by implementing real-time checks of websites against Google's known malicious sites. Google aims to reduce the gap between detecting and blocking access to harmful websites, resulting in a 25% improvement in protection against malware and phishing threats, as stated by the company.

Google further said, “Thanks to all of our users for the last 15 years! There's so much to explore on the web, and we'll keep making improvements like these so you can easily and safely find what you need." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These modifications will be gradually introduced over the upcoming weeks. To benefit from the Chrome browser's fresh features and design alterations, it is important to keep your browser up-to-date with the latest version.