Google Chrome comes up with update to make your passwords stronger: Details here

Google constantly keeps updating its search engine Chrome to make it further secure. With Chrome's latest version 88, Google is stepping up the security game with additional features to its password protection that will let users know if they are not applying best security practices.

According to a blog post by Google, the Google Chrome password manager can already save a user's credentials for multiple platforms and prompts if a password is weak. The new update will allow users to quickly check to identify any weak passwords and "take action easily." The feature can be accessed via Chrome settings and the user can fix multiple passwords that seem to be weak from there.

This is perhaps the biggest feature for Chrome, the ability to detect if the password you used may have been part of some past data breach.

With Chrome 88, it is also allowing users to check the strength of stored passwords. Often, a user takes easy to remember passwords that are also unfortunately easy to guess as well and Chrome can now point out which ones might turn into security liabilities. It also states that Chrome on Android will soon have "Touch-to-fill" feature: an iOS-like biometric authentication for secure password filling.

Google says that these new updates come on top of many improvements from last year which have all contributed to your online safety and make browsing the web even easier.

The Google blog post says that Chrome's Safety Check is used 14 million times every week and that it saw "37 percent reduction in compromised credentials stored in Chrome after the improvements launched in 2020".

Chrome 88 has started rolling out but, it might take some time before they reach users. Android, in particular, might be a bit late to the party as some password management features will only arrive later rather than sooner.

