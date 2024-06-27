Google Chrome enhances search experience with new features and design: Check what's new
Google unveils new features for Chrome on Android and iOS, including Chrome Actions for local searches and revamped address bar design. Trending Searches now available for iOS users, while live sports cards added to Discover feed for real-time updates on favorite teams.
American tech giant Google has unveiled a series of innovative features for its Chrome browser, specifically designed to enhance the search experience on Android and iOS platforms. This follows a wave of recent updates, including the introduction of “Listen to this Page" and “Minimized Custom Tabs." The latest updates aim to improve the functionality and user experience on smartphones and tablets.