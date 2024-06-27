Google unveils new features for Chrome on Android and iOS, including Chrome Actions for local searches and revamped address bar design. Trending Searches now available for iOS users, while live sports cards added to Discover feed for real-time updates on favorite teams.

American tech giant Google has unveiled a series of innovative features for its Chrome browser, specifically designed to enhance the search experience on Android and iOS platforms. This follows a wave of recent updates, including the introduction of “Listen to this Page" and “Minimized Custom Tabs." The latest updates aim to improve the functionality and user experience on smartphones and tablets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a recent blog post, Google detailed five new features that are now available for Chrome users on Android and iOS devices. These updates introduce additional Chrome Actions for local searches, offering users more interactive options when looking up businesses. When searching for local establishments, such as restaurants, users will now see three new actionable buttons: Call, Directions, and Reviews. This feature is already accessible on Android and is expected to be available on iOS later this year.

Google has also revamped the address bar on tablets to align with its Material You design principles. This new design allows users to see the current website in a drop-down menu while performing searches. Additionally, Chrome's shortcut suggestions have been refined to better match users' typing habits, helping them navigate more efficiently to frequently visited websites. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A notable addition for iOS users is the Trending Searches feature, which has been available on Android since 2023. By tapping on an empty address bar, users can now view a list of trending searches. Selecting any of these will display related search topics, providing a broader scope of information on popular subjects.

Furthermore, Google has introduced live sports cards to the Discover feed. This feature provides real-time updates on users' favorite sports teams based on their previous searches. The live sports cards can be customized by accessing the three-dot menu, ensuring that users receive updates tailored to their preferences.

These enhancements are part of Google's ongoing efforts to improve the Chrome browser, making it more intuitive and user-friendly across various devices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

