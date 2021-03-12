Google Chrome for Android now lets you preview a page before opening it fully

Google Chrome for Android now lets you preview a page before opening it fully1 min read . 10:50 AM IST
- The tech giant has been working on this feature for the past two years and finally started rolling out the feature to Chrome 89 for Android
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Google Chrome for Android has rolled out a new 'Preview Page' option where it lets users see the contents of a page before opening it on their phones.
Google Chrome for Android has rolled out a new 'Preview Page' option where it lets users see the contents of a page before opening it on their phones.
The tech giant has been working on this feature for the past two years and finally started rolling out the feature to Chrome 89 for Android, as per a report.
The tech giant has been working on this feature for the past two years and finally started rolling out the feature to Chrome 89 for Android, as per a report.
Generally, a user long-presses the links on Google Chrome for Android and gets a context menu, now, one will also now see a preview page option between the 'Open in the incognito tab' and 'Copy link address'.
Chrome's Android app now lets you preview a webpage before committing to clicking on a link, news agency ANI quoted a 9to5Google report.
Apart from this new preview page feature, Google recently also announced that it is adding the 'Full Coverage' feature to Google Search. Google stated that this feature would make it easier for people to explore all aspects of a story from different perspectives. The details were published in a Google blog post.
It seems to be Android-only for the time being.
As reported by Mashable, this full-coverage feature allows users to explore top news, local headlines, in-depth pieces, explainers, interviews, and more with just a tap of a button. Google's 'Full Coverage' in search is also available on mobile devices, beginning with English in the US. It will be rolled out in more languages and locations in the future.
It's a small, but helpful, feature if you want to quickly check the contents of a webpage without fully leaving your current page.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.