Business News/ Technology / News/  Google Chrome gears up for AI push: From tabs to smarter browsing, what all can change
Google Chrome gears up for AI push: From tabs to smarter browsing, what all can change

Google Chrome is integrating AI features to streamline browsing tasks like tab management and form filling. The focus is on enhancing user experience by refining AI models for specific functions, ensuring more efficient and enjoyable web browsing.

For representation purposes only.

Google Chrome is rolling out new AI features aimed at simplifying routine browsing tasks, with three generative AI capabilities already in place and more to come. Adriana Porter Felt, the engineering director for Chrome, discussed the ongoing development in a recent interview.

The primary objective, according to Porter Felt, is to use AI technology to improve everyday activities such as managing tabs, conducting searches, filling out forms, and reading webpages. The Chrome team gathered insights from various parts of the company to brainstorm innovative ways to make the browsing experience more user-friendly, according to a report from 9to5google.

One of the current AI features in Chrome is designed to streamline tab organization through the use of emojis for easy scanning. The "Organize Similar Tabs" function groups tabs into categories with suitable emojis, enhancing the ease of navigation. However, during development, concerns emerged about the appropriateness of certain emojis. To address this, Google worked with its emoji team to establish safe categories for tab grouping, like travel and nature.

Another AI feature, the theme creator, underwent changes after initial testing. Initially, it allowed users to input open-ended prompts, but it now offers dropdown menus with predefined subjects, styles, and moods. This adjustment aims to maintain the quality of the generated themes while preventing misuse as a general text-to-image generator.

The process of developing these AI-based features involves refining the foundational model to align with specific tasks. This includes training the model to summarize articles and extract context from webpages to offer tailored assistance.

Chrome's ultimate focus is on enhancing the user experience with practical features. As Porter Felt stated, the guiding question for Chrome's future is, "How can we be as helpful as possible?" With ongoing development and integration of AI technologies, Chrome intends to make web browsing more efficient and enjoyable for its users.

 

Published: 09 May 2024, 05:09 PM IST
