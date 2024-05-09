Google Chrome gears up for AI push: From tabs to smarter browsing, what all can change
Google Chrome is integrating AI features to streamline browsing tasks like tab management and form filling. The focus is on enhancing user experience by refining AI models for specific functions, ensuring more efficient and enjoyable web browsing.
Google Chrome is rolling out new AI features aimed at simplifying routine browsing tasks, with three generative AI capabilities already in place and more to come. Adriana Porter Felt, the engineering director for Chrome, discussed the ongoing development in a recent interview.