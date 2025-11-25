Google Chrome is giving free 12 month access to Adobe Photoshop web: here's what you need to do

Google is providing a free 12-month subscription to Photoshop Web for users who download the extension of the photo editing app from its store. Adobe says the new feature is ideal for creators, designers, marketers, and anyone who needs to edit images quickly using its powerful editor.

How to get the free 12-month Photoshop Web subscription?

Open the Google Chrome browser and download the Photoshop extension by going to the extension store. Alternatively, you can also click here to go to the extension page.

Click on the ‘Add to Chrome’ option and the browser will soon add Photoshop to your extension library.

After signing in with your Adobe account, you will notice that the Photoshop Web subscription has been added to your account automatically.

Adobe says that the free 12-month offer will be available only until 8 December, 2025.

What can you do with the Photoshop Web extension? The new Photoshop extension allows users to remove backgrounds, adjust colours, and make other changes to the image right from Chrome. The feature removes the need to download an image from the web and upload it again to Photoshop for editing. Instead, users can collect images by right-clicking on them or by selecting the Photoshop badge from the extension menu.

After collecting the image, users can remove the background with one click and make adjustments like fine-tuning brightness, contrast, saturation, and other controls.

Adobe Photoshop offer

They also get the ability to crop the image in preset sizes, including images suitable for Instagram, Facebook, or a YouTube thumbnail.

Once done, users can export the edited image directly to their device.

Meanwhile, Adobe has also promised to bring new tools and improvements to the extension to make it faster to edit images straight from the browser.

The announcement by Adobe and Chrome comes shortly after the company confirmed it was bringing Google’s new Nano Banana Pro model to Photoshop. Photoshop will now offer users the ability to choose Nano Banana Pro among other AI models to power the Generative Fill feature, which lets users add, remove, or modify an image using a simple text prompt. Adobe did not reveal whether the web extension will have Generative Fill support or when the feature might arrive on the web version of Photoshop.