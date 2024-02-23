Google Chrome M122 update goes live with 'Help Me Write' AI feature: All about it
Google officially launches Help Me Write feature in Chrome M122 update, powered by Gemini models to streamline text creation process with AI assistance, analyzing both user input and page content.
In a recent development, Google has officially rolled out its highly anticipated Help Me Write feature to the stable version of its Chrome browser with the Chrome M122 update. This innovative addition to Chrome's capabilities was initially unveiled during the Google I/O 2023 event in May and is set to transform the way users compose text within the browser.