Google Chrome M122 update goes live with 'Help Me Write' AI feature: All about it

In a recent development, Google has officially rolled out its highly anticipated Help Me Write feature to the stable version of its Chrome browser with the Chrome M122 update. This innovative addition to Chrome's capabilities was initially unveiled during the Google I/O 2023 event in May and is set to transform the way users compose text within the browser.

Powered by the advanced Gemini models, which belong to Google's family of multimodal Large Language Models (LLMs), the Help Me Write feature aims to streamline the text creation process for users by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence. The tool is specifically designed to assist users in generating text content based on the prompts they provide, ultimately saving significant time and effort in manual drafting, said the tech giant in its blog post.

According to Google, what sets Help Me Write apart is its unique approach; it not only relies on the user's input but also analyzes the content of the page for more contextually relevant writing assistance. This dual-analysis ensures that the suggestions provided are not only based on the user's prompt but also take into account the existing content on the page.

However, this feature is currently available to users of Google Chrome based in the United States and using the English language.

Enabling the Help Me Write feature is a straightforward process:

Open Google Chrome and sign in with your Google account.

Access Settings by clicking on the three-dot menu.

Navigate to the 'Experimental AI' page and select the 'Help me write' option.

Toggle the switch to turn on the feature, and you're ready to go.

To utilize Help Me Write, simply right-click on a text field and choose 'Help me write.'

With this new addition, Google Chrome users can now enjoy the convenience of having the browser complete sentences for them, making the content creation process more efficient and user-friendly.

