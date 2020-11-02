Google Chrome new incognito feature coming to the browser very soon: Report

Google Chrome incognito mode has many uses. This mode can keep websites from tracking critical user information. This helps users to navigate the internet without giving access to cookies and other tracking data. However, there are a few limitations in this mode for the users as well. So far, Google did not allow users to take screenshots on Chrome while in the incognito mode.

Google Chrome incognito mode has many uses. This mode can keep websites from tracking critical user information. This helps users to navigate the internet without giving access to cookies and other tracking data. However, there are a few limitations in this mode for the users as well. So far, Google did not allow users to take screenshots on Chrome while in the incognito mode.

The browser might soon allow users to take screenshots. A report by the Android Police, claims that the developers are looking into fixing this issue. A threat in Chromium’s reported bugs showcases that the company is working on a fix. The report suggests that initially, the user will have to manually enable this feature until Google decides to integrate it completely in the Incognito mode.

The browser might soon allow users to take screenshots. A report by the Android Police, claims that the developers are looking into fixing this issue. A threat in Chromium’s reported bugs showcases that the company is working on a fix. The report suggests that initially, the user will have to manually enable this feature until Google decides to integrate it completely in the Incognito mode. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The new feature with the ability to take screenshots in incognito mode will be available soon. However, the complete integration of the fix might take a few weeks’ time to be executed.

Google Chrome is the most popular desktop browser in the world according to research firm, NetShareMarket. The browser commands 69.19% of the market share. The second browser trails by massive proportions. Firefox comes at the second spot with 7.60% of market share followed by Microsoft Edge, which has managed to acquire 7.48% of the total share.

Even in mobile browser category, Google Chrome commands a substantial share of the market. The research body claims that Google Chrome mobile version has a total market share of 63.72% which is leagues ahead of the second most popular browser, Safari, which has a total market share of 26.40%.