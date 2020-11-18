Google Chrome new update introduces largest performance upgrade in years

Google has launched the final release of its popular browser Chrome for the year 2020. The browser has received some major upgrades both in terms of performance and features. The new update will make Chrome faster to start, faster to load, and provide more battery life.

In terms of features, the browser will now have the ability to access key setting options from the search bar as well as search tabs across all the open Chrome windows. The features will start rolling out in the coming weeks.

Google has attributed the boost in performance to many under-the-hood improvements and the company claims the enhancements are being rolled out to users.

Chrome now prioritizes active tabs instead of everything that’s open. Google claims this will help reduce CPU usage by up to 5x and even extend battery life by up to 1.25 hours (based on their internal benchmarks).

Chrome will now start by up to 25% faster and load pages up to 7% faster, according to a statement released by the company. Despite the growth in performance, it claims that the browser will use less power and RAM than before.

Google claims that Chrome on Android now loads pages near instantaneously when the user navigates backward and forward.

Search Tabs

The user will now be able to see a list of open tabs, regardless of the window they’re in. Further they can quickly type to find the tab they need. The feature is coming first to Chromebooks, then to other desktop platforms soon. Even if there are multiple Chrome windows open, the user can find a tab no matter which window it’s in.

Address bar features

The Chrome browser now allows the user to take action directly from the address bar. Google is expanding what the user can do in the address bar with Chrome Actions. The company claims it is a faster way to get things done with just a few keystrokes. For example: when you type “edit passwords," or “delete history," you can now take action directly from the bar. The first set of actions which will be available initially on desktop focuses on privacy and security.

New Tabs feature

In order to help the user jump back into activities Google will soon add cards to their new tab page in Chrome. Clicking on them will take the user to recently-visited and related content on the web, and save time in the process

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via