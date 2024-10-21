The new 'Listen to this page' feature in Google Chrome on Android lets users listen to articles while multitasking. With upgraded controls and playback speed options, it significantly improves accessibility and competes with Safari's functionality.

Google Chrome on Android is all set to receive a major accessibility boost with the new 'Listen to this page' feature. The feature was first announced by Google as part of the Android feature drop last month and is now reportedly being rolled out via the Chrome 130 update.

When the feature was leaked behind an experimental flag in June this year, it had very limited use cases with the audio turning off as soon as the user closed Chrome or turned off their phone display, akin to how YouTube Music works.

However, according to a latest report by 9to5Google, the Listen to this page feature is getting a major upgrade and can now continue playing the music even when exiting the Chrom app and open other applications.

The reader menu appears at the bottom of the page when the article is running foreground while when switching to a different app, the media controls are available in quick settings, where you can play or pause the music, go to a specific part in the page or move up and down in the audio by 10 seconds. Meanwhile, when tapping on the reader in Chrome, there is also an option to adjust the playback speed from 0.5x to 4x and select from 10 different voices.