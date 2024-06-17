Google is rolling out a new "Listen to this page" feature for Android, which will read out the entire web page to users, while also offering many customisation options. The new feature was first spotted by 9to5Google on Google Chrome for Android version 125, and the update should be available to all stable users soon.

On the Chrome Android app, the Listen to this page option appears just below the Translate option in the three-dots menu. Tapping on the new option should start playback in a podcast-like layout with the ability to play, pause, rewind, fast forward or skip 10 seconds and even change the preferred voice.

For now, there are 4 voices to choose from, including Ruby ( mid-pitch, warm), River ( mid-pitch, bright), Field ( low-pitch, bright) and Moss ( low-pitch, peaceful). In addition to English, the new feature is available in a number of other languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Indonesian, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish.

However, a Google support page states that 'Listen to this page' isn't yet available on all websites, and if a page isn't available for playback, the 'Listen to this page' option won't appear in the overflow menu.

Notably, Android users can already ask the Google Assistant to read their web pages aloud, but choosing this method took users out of the Google Chrome application and there were limited customisation options to choose from.

How to use Listen to this page feature on Google Chrome?

1) Update your Google Chrome application to the latest version

2) Open any web page of your choice

3) Click on the three dot menu in the top right corner and tap on the ‘Listen to this page’ option.

4) Choose the playback speed and the voice according to your preference.

