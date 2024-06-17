Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Fri Jun 14 2024 15:58:47
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,597.45 1.05%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 840.20 -0.44%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 183.05 0.30%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,105.10 -0.20%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,717.00 -0.54%
Business News/ Technology / News/  Google Chrome on Android will now read aloud your web pages in Hindi and Bengali. Here's how it works
BackBack

Google Chrome on Android will now read aloud your web pages in Hindi and Bengali. Here's how it works

Aman Gupta

Google introduces Listen to this page feature for Android, offering customization options like playback speed and voice selection. Users can access it by updating Google Chrome to the latest version and tapping on 'Listen to this page' in the three dots menu.

Google Chrome is rolling out a new Listen to this page feature, which will allow users to listen to their favourite web pages.Premium
Google Chrome is rolling out a new Listen to this page feature, which will allow users to listen to their favourite web pages.

Google is rolling out a new "Listen to this page" feature for Android, which will read out the entire web page to users, while also offering many customisation options. The new feature was first spotted by 9to5Google on Google Chrome for Android version 125, and the update should be available to all stable users soon.

Also Read | Google Chrome gears up for AI push: From tabs to smarter browsing, what all can change

On the Chrome Android app, the Listen to this page option appears just below the Translate option in the three-dots menu. Tapping on the new option should start playback in a podcast-like layout with the ability to play, pause, rewind, fast forward or skip 10 seconds and even change the preferred voice.

For now, there are 4 voices to choose from, including Ruby ( mid-pitch, warm), River ( mid-pitch, bright), Field ( low-pitch, bright) and Moss ( low-pitch, peaceful). In addition to English, the new feature is available in a number of other languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Indonesian, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish.

However, a Google support page states that 'Listen to this page' isn't yet available on all websites, and if a page isn't available for playback, the 'Listen to this page' option won't appear in the overflow menu.

Also Read | Yahoo News unveils AI-powered app overhaul, personalized news experience enhanced. All you need to know

Notably, Android users can already ask the Google Assistant to read their web pages aloud, but choosing this method took users out of the Google Chrome application and there were limited customisation options to choose from.

How to use Listen to this page feature on Google Chrome? 

1) Update your Google Chrome application to the latest version

2) Open any web page of your choice

3) Click on the three dot menu in the top right corner and tap on the ‘Listen to this page’ option.

4) Choose the playback speed and the voice according to your preference.

 

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 17 Jun 2024, 08:29 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue