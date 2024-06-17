Google Chrome on Android will now read aloud your web pages in Hindi and Bengali. Here's how it works
Google introduces Listen to this page feature for Android, offering customization options like playback speed and voice selection. Users can access it by updating Google Chrome to the latest version and tapping on 'Listen to this page' in the three dots menu.
Google is rolling out a new "Listen to this page" feature for Android, which will read out the entire web page to users, while also offering many customisation options. The new feature was first spotted by 9to5Google on Google Chrome for Android version 125, and the update should be available to all stable users soon.