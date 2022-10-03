Google Chrome's data tracking: Here's how to send ‘Do not track' request

. Due to the default setting of a browser’s tracking feature, many websites are able to track users' devices and access their information. However, a website responding to the request determines what happens to the user data.
Everytime a user checks in to Google Chrome to surf the internet, it is possible for different websites to collect users’ sensitive data and track their devices. Due to the default setting of a browser’s tracking feature, many websites are able to track users' devices and access their information.
However, a website responding to the request determines what happens to the user data. For example, after sending a ‘Do not track’ request, many websites continue to gather and use user’s browsing information to enhance security, offer content, services, advertisements and recommendations on their websites, as well as produce reporting statistics.
“Most websites and web services, including Google's, do not change their behaviour when they receive a Do Not Track request," said Google in a blogpost.
Users can nevertheless send a request to websites asking them not to collect or track user’s browsing information to stop these hidden trackers. Here’s how it is done:
Sending ‘Do not track’ request from your desktop
Step 1 Open Chrome on your computer.
Step 2 Click on the three-dot menu option.
Step 3 Click on the Settings option from the drop-down menu.
Step 4 Under Privacy and security settings, click on the Cookies and other site data button.