Google Chrome starts rolling out Material You redesign; here is everything new
Google Chrome is undergoing a redesign, embracing the Material You theme with rounded corners, updated icons, and the removal of the lock icon from the address bar. The redesign will be the first in five years for the browser.
Last month, Google Chrome celebrated its 15th anniversary, and in honor of this milestone, Google revealed plans for a makeover. The upcoming changes will encompass "a fresh look and new features," as stated by the company.
