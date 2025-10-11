Google Chrome to automatically mute notifications from ignored websites on Android and desktop

Google is rolling out a new Chrome browser feature for Android and desktop users that will automatically turn off notifications from websites users frequently ignore, , multiple reports stated. The feature, which builds on Chrome’s existing Safety Check tool, is designed to reduce “notification fatigue” and improve the browsing experience.

According to reports, Chrome’s Safety Check feature already offers users control over sensitive permissions such as camera access and location tracking. The new update extends that functionality to website notifications, automatically revoking permission for sites that send excessive alerts with little or no engagement.

How it works The auto-revocation feature mirrors an existing Android capability that allows users to easily unsubscribe from website notifications with a single tap. However, it won’t affect web apps installed on the device. Notifications will only be disabled for sites that send a high volume of alerts that users rarely interact with.

Reports cited Google as stating fewer than 1% of all web notifications in Chrome receive any user interaction, indicating that most pop-up alerts are ignored.

Google: ‘Significant reduction in notification overload’ “We’ve already been testing this feature. Our test results show a significant reduction in notification overload with only a minimal change in total notification clicks,” Google said in its announcement, as reported. “Our experiments also indicate that websites that send a lower volume of notifications are actually seeing an increase in clicks.”

Users remain in control Chrome users can still choose to turn off the auto-revocation feature entirely. They can also re-enable notifications from specific websites by revisiting them or adjusting permissions through Chrome’s Safety Check menu.

Google has not yet announced a specific rollout date for the feature, but it is expected to reach all users in an upcoming browser update.

