Google Chrome to end support for these Windows computers next year

Meanwhile, Microsoft has announced that it will end support for Windows 7 ESU (Extended Security Update) and Windows 8.1 on January 10, 2023. As per Microsoft FAQ page, computers running Windows 8.1 will continue to function, but the company will not offer any technical support for it. The company says that Windows 8.1 users will be eligible to upgrade to a newer OS, but they will not receive any ESUs. "While you could continue to use a PC running Windowsâ€¯8.1, without continued software and security updates, your PC will be at greater risk for viruses and malware. We recommend upgrading to a version of Windows that is still supported. A new device that can run Windows 11 makes for an easy transition and a great experience," Microsoft’s FAQ page says.