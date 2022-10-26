Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Technology / News /  Google Chrome to end support for these Windows computers next year

Google Chrome to end support for these Windows computers next year

2 min read . 04:59 PM ISTLivemint
Google will release Chrome 110 for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 in early 2023

  • As per a Google support page, Chrome 110 will be the last version that will support these two old Microsoft Windows versions. Google Chrome version 110 is expected to release on February 7, 2023.

Google has announced that it will end Chrome support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 in early 2023. As per a Google support page, Chrome 110 will be the last version that will support these two old Microsoft Windows versions. Google Chrome version 110 is expected to release on February 7, 2023. The decision aligns with Microsoft's previous decision to end support for Windows 7 ESU and Windows 8.1 extended on January 10th, 2023.

Google has announced that it will end Chrome support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 in early 2023. As per a Google support page, Chrome 110 will be the last version that will support these two old Microsoft Windows versions. Google Chrome version 110 is expected to release on February 7, 2023. The decision aligns with Microsoft's previous decision to end support for Windows 7 ESU and Windows 8.1 extended on January 10th, 2023.

“With the release of Chrome 110 (tentatively scheduled for February 7th, 2023), we’ll officially end support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1. You’ll need to ensure your device is running Windows 10 or later to continue receiving future Chrome releases," says Google on its support page.

“With the release of Chrome 110 (tentatively scheduled for February 7th, 2023), we’ll officially end support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1. You’ll need to ensure your device is running Windows 10 or later to continue receiving future Chrome releases," says Google on its support page.

As per the support page, Chrome will continue to work after version 110 work on Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 versions. However, they will not be eligible for any future update versions. “If you are currently on Windows 7 or Windows 8.1, we encourage you to move to a supported Windows version before that date to ensure you continue to receive the latest security updates and Chrome features," the page states.

As per the support page, Chrome will continue to work after version 110 work on Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 versions. However, they will not be eligible for any future update versions. “If you are currently on Windows 7 or Windows 8.1, we encourage you to move to a supported Windows version before that date to ensure you continue to receive the latest security updates and Chrome features," the page states.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has announced that it will end support for Windows 7 ESU (Extended Security Update) and Windows 8.1 on January 10, 2023. As per Microsoft FAQ page, computers running Windows 8.1 will continue to function, but the company will not offer any technical support for it. The company says that Windows 8.1 users will be eligible to upgrade to a newer OS, but they will not receive any ESUs. "While you could continue to use a PC running Windowsâ€¯8.1, without continued software and security updates, your PC will be at greater risk for viruses and malware. We recommend upgrading to a version of Windows that is still supported. A new device that can run Windows 11 makes for an easy transition and a great experience," Microsoft’s FAQ page says.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has announced that it will end support for Windows 7 ESU (Extended Security Update) and Windows 8.1 on January 10, 2023. As per Microsoft FAQ page, computers running Windows 8.1 will continue to function, but the company will not offer any technical support for it. The company says that Windows 8.1 users will be eligible to upgrade to a newer OS, but they will not receive any ESUs. "While you could continue to use a PC running Windowsâ€¯8.1, without continued software and security updates, your PC will be at greater risk for viruses and malware. We recommend upgrading to a version of Windows that is still supported. A new device that can run Windows 11 makes for an easy transition and a great experience," Microsoft’s FAQ page says.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP