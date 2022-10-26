Google Chrome to end support for these Windows computers next year

Google has announced that it will end Chrome support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 in early 2023. As per a Google support page, Chrome 110 will be the last version that will support these two old Microsoft Windows versions. Google Chrome version 110 is expected to release on February 7, 2023. The decision aligns with Microsoft's previous decision to end support for Windows 7 ESU and Windows 8.1 extended on January 10th, 2023.
“With the release of Chrome 110 (tentatively scheduled for February 7th, 2023), we’ll officially end support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1. You’ll need to ensure your device is running Windows 10 or later to continue receiving future Chrome releases," says Google on its support page.
As per the support page, Chrome will continue to work after version 110 work on Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 versions. However, they will not be eligible for any future update versions. “If you are currently on Windows 7 or Windows 8.1, we encourage you to move to a supported Windows version before that date to ensure you continue to receive the latest security updates and Chrome features," the page states.