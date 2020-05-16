Google ’s browser Chrome is the go to app for most Android devices as well as Windows PCs. The ads on the browser are necessary for Google’s business model to work but the tech giant is taking an important step to reduce the impact of ads on the users. The company has decided to stop displaying ads that strain the CPU and even impact the battery life of the device running them.

Google revealed a few steps that it will be taking in order to penalize these ads that take a toll on the CPU and battery. According to a report by The Next Web, the company is setting a threshold for ads and it will show an error message in place for the ads that cross that limit.

“Chrome will limit the resources a display ad can use before the user interacts with the ad," the company said. “When an ad reaches its limit, the ad’s frame will navigate to an error page, informing the user that the ad has used too many resources."

Google will be targeting ads that use more resources than 99.9% of other ads

According to the reportr, the Chrome team is setting the limit to “4MB of network data or 15 seconds of CPU usage in any 30 second period, or 60 seconds of total CPU usage."

According to Google’s research 0.3% of all ads exceed these limits. However, they account for “27% of network data used by ads and 28% of all ad CPU usage."

Google claims that the new restrictions are still in the experimentation phase and will be released by AUgust. The additional time will also give advertisers a chance to comply with the thresholds set by the search giant.

