Google Chrome's update brings new features: What to know

Google Chrome's update brings new features: What to know2 min read . 07 Aug 2022
- New update will improve your search experience, says the technology giant. Additionally, users would be able to view PDF documents in full-screen mode.
Search engine Google Chrome updates to version 104.0.5112.81. Chrome’s new update has brought in a slew of features to help you make the most out of Chrome. New update will improve your search experience, says the technology giant. Additionally, users would be able to view PDF documents in full-screen mode.
Interestingly, the method of searching seems to have changed. Often, it is hard to enter the exact search keyword of an image in the search bar. The browser has integrated Google Lens feature into Chrome to make things easier. Clicking on any image and using the “Search with Google Lens" option will enhance the search. Chrome will display the details of the image in a vertical section.
In fact, a portion of the image can be selected to search more about it and translate it further. All these options can be spotted below the image and you can even copy the content. Any textual content can be easily obtained from any image using the lens feature.
Moreover, Chrome is also offering the “Present" feature which is helpful to remove page distractions and focus on a document. Earlier, zoom in and zoom were the only options. After the update, entering full screen mode using the present feature and reading with more precision is an enhancement from Chrome. Arrow keys can be used to navigate to the next or previous page.
In case these features are not visible in a browser, it should be updated. Clicking on the three vertical dots button will reveal the context menu. Further select the help option and click on About Google Chrome option. It will check for updates and then download and install the most recent option. A relaunch or refreshing the browser would reflect the changes.
Meanwhile, Google removed 1,11,493 pieces of bad content in compliance with the new India IT Rules, 2021. This step was taken by Google on account of 32,717 complaints filed by users across the country. The content removed by Google were related to copyright violations, trademark, court order, graphic sexual content, circumvention, and others. Google added that, as part of its automated detection processes, it removed 528,846 accounts in the country.
