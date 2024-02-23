 Google Chrome users alert! Govt warns of critical vulnerability: How to stay safe | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 23 2024 15:58:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 145.50 -0.24%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 759.40 -0.86%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,420.90 0.08%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 337.70 -0.54%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 411.60 -0.65%
Business News/ Technology / News/  Google Chrome users alert! Govt warns of critical vulnerability: How to stay safe
BackBack

Google Chrome users alert! Govt warns of critical vulnerability: How to stay safe

 Livemint

CERT-In alerts Google Chrome users to critical vulnerabilities, prompting swift action to update to latest version. Google's recent release resolves 12 security issues, with rewards for researchers. Proactive software updates are vital for safeguarding against cyber threats.

For representation purposes onlyPremium
For representation purposes only

CERT-In, India's national Computer Emergency Response Team, has issued a high-risk alert concerning users of Google Chrome, emphasizing the urgent need for action to mitigate potential security threats. The recently issued advisory emphasizes several vulnerabilities identified in the desktop edition of Google Chrome, which could be manipulated by remote attackers to carry out arbitrary code execution on specific systems.

As per CERT-In's assessment, these vulnerabilities impact Google Chrome versions prior to v122.0.6261.57 across Windows, Mac, and Linux platforms. The seriousness of these issues led Google to promptly issue an update, with the latest Chrome release resolving 12 security concerns, comprising two classified as high severity, five as medium severity, and one as low severity. In recognition of the researchers who uncovered these vulnerabilities, Google granted $28,000 in bug bounties.

To mitigate the risk of potential attacks, CERT-In strongly advises Google Chrome users to update their browsers to the latest version without delay.

Here Is how users can manually update Google Chrome:

  • Open Google Chrome on your desktop and locate the three vertical dots in the top-right corner, adjacent to your profile picture.
  • Click on the vertical dots to reveal a drop-down menu, then select 'Help.'
  • From the 'Help' menu, choose 'About Google Chrome.'
  • Google Chrome will automatically check for updates and initiate the installation process.
  • Once the update is complete, click the 'Relaunch' button to restart the browser with the latest version installed.

By adhering to these straightforward steps, users can bolster their systems against potential security risks associated with outdated browser versions. Taking prompt action is imperative in ensuring the safeguarding of sensitive data and maintaining a secure browsing experience.

Proactive measures such as promptly updating software are critical in fortifying against evolving cyber threats. Users are encouraged to heed the advice of cybersecurity authorities and take necessary steps to enhance their digital security posture.

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 23 Feb 2024, 05:11 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App