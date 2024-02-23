Google Chrome users alert! Govt warns of critical vulnerability: How to stay safe
CERT-In alerts Google Chrome users to critical vulnerabilities, prompting swift action to update to latest version. Google's recent release resolves 12 security issues, with rewards for researchers. Proactive software updates are vital for safeguarding against cyber threats.
CERT-In, India's national Computer Emergency Response Team, has issued a high-risk alert concerning users of Google Chrome, emphasizing the urgent need for action to mitigate potential security threats. The recently issued advisory emphasizes several vulnerabilities identified in the desktop edition of Google Chrome, which could be manipulated by remote attackers to carry out arbitrary code execution on specific systems.