CERT-In alerts Google Chrome users to critical vulnerabilities, prompting swift action to update to latest version. Google's recent release resolves 12 security issues, with rewards for researchers. Proactive software updates are vital for safeguarding against cyber threats.

CERT-In, India's national Computer Emergency Response Team, has issued a high-risk alert concerning users of Google Chrome, emphasizing the urgent need for action to mitigate potential security threats. The recently issued advisory emphasizes several vulnerabilities identified in the desktop edition of Google Chrome, which could be manipulated by remote attackers to carry out arbitrary code execution on specific systems. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per CERT-In's assessment, these vulnerabilities impact Google Chrome versions prior to v122.0.6261.57 across Windows, Mac, and Linux platforms. The seriousness of these issues led Google to promptly issue an update, with the latest Chrome release resolving 12 security concerns, comprising two classified as high severity, five as medium severity, and one as low severity. In recognition of the researchers who uncovered these vulnerabilities, Google granted $28,000 in bug bounties.

To mitigate the risk of potential attacks, CERT-In strongly advises Google Chrome users to update their browsers to the latest version without delay. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here Is how users can manually update Google Chrome:

Open Google Chrome on your desktop and locate the three vertical dots in the top-right corner, adjacent to your profile picture.

Click on the vertical dots to reveal a drop-down menu, then select 'Help.'

From the 'Help' menu, choose 'About Google Chrome.'

Google Chrome will automatically check for updates and initiate the installation process.

Once the update is complete, click the 'Relaunch' button to restart the browser with the latest version installed. By adhering to these straightforward steps, users can bolster their systems against potential security risks associated with outdated browser versions. Taking prompt action is imperative in ensuring the safeguarding of sensitive data and maintaining a secure browsing experience.

Proactive measures such as promptly updating software are critical in fortifying against evolving cyber threats. Users are encouraged to heed the advice of cybersecurity authorities and take necessary steps to enhance their digital security posture. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

