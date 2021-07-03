{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Remembering passwords has never been a task as big as it is now. There are numerous accounts ranging from social media sites, professional platforms and even shopping sites where passwords are key to gain access. A very common mistake that many people commit is using the same passwords for most of their online profiles, if not all. While it may be easier to remember, if even a single account gets hacked or the password gets leaked, all other profiles will immediately become vulnerable.

Google Chrome comes with a password manager built-in. Recently Google added a new feature to the password manager that will be able to detect breaches and then advice the user to change passwords. Whenever Chrome detects a breach, the password manager can fix any compromised passwords quickly, and safely.

Chrome will help change your passwords with a single tap. On supported sites, whenever you check your passwords and Chrome finds a password that may have been compromised, you will see a "Change password" button from Assistant. When you tap the button, Chrome will not only navigate to the site, but also go through the entire process of changing your password.

The user can control the entire experience and choose to go through the change password process manually from the start, or at any point during the process. And even if a site isn't supported yet, Chrome's password manager can help create strong and unique passwords for different accounts.

