Google Chrome users, these browser extensions may be stealing your data

In its latest report, McAfee has named 5 Google Chrome extensions that may be stealing user’s data. As per the report, these extensions are infected with malware and appear as cookies every time a user visits any e-commerce platform. What is worrisome is that these extensions have more than 14,00,000 combined download counts. It is therefore advisable for Google Chrome users to uninstall these extensions in case they have added them to Chrome on their laptop.

