Google Chrome users, these browser extensions may be stealing your data

McAfee report says that these Google Chrome extensions are injecting affiliate sale tracking codes for which they were found to be constantly recording user’s browsing habits.
In its latest report, McAfee has named 5 Google Chrome extensions that may be stealing user’s data. As per the report, these extensions are infected with malware and appear as cookies every time a user visits any e-commerce platform. What is worrisome is that these extensions have more than 14,00,000 combined download counts. It is therefore advisable for Google Chrome users to uninstall these extensions in case they have added them to Chrome on their laptop.
What are the names of these infected Google Chrome extensions?
McAfee report lists out names of five Google Chrome extensions that are unsafe to use. These are:
McAfee report says that these extensions are injecting affiliate sale tracking codes for which they were found to be constantly recording user’s browsing habits. They appear as cookies, especially when a user visits any e-commerce site.
As per bleepingcomputing.com, these Chrome extensions perform their intended function along with stealing data, making it more difficult to spot the theft.
Are there any preventive measures one can take?
Yes. There are some preventive measures that one can take to avoid downloading unsecure extensions for Chrome browser. McAfee advises users to check the extensions thoroughly before downloading. For example, when installing a browser extension, it asks for multiple permissions. Users are advised to keep an eye on these requested permissions.
Also, it is advisable to avoid installing extensions that are outside the Chrome Extensions Store. Google scans each extension on the Chrome Extensions Store in order to see they match Google Developer Program Policies. It marks the extensions as “trusted" in case they are a few months old. If Google labels them ‘Untrusted’, it warns the users to “proceed with caution." However, the user still gets the option to “continue to install".
