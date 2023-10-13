Google Chrome vulnerability alert! Govt issues warning for THESE users: How to stay safe online
CERT-In issues warning about vulnerabilities in Google Chrome that could lead to unauthorized code execution and data leakage
Google Chrome users need to stay vigilant, as the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has recently issued a warning for the users of the Google browser. The government agency in its alert namely CERT-In Vulnerability Note CIVN- 2023-0295 mentioned that a couple of significant vulnerabilities could pose threat to the performance of the devices running Google Chrome.