Google Chrome's upcoming features: AI-powered Tab Organization and Autofill Helper in work, suggests report

 Livemint

Google is reportedly integrating AI technology into Chrome, allowing for more efficient tab organization. Screenshots of a forthcoming feature labeled 'Advanced' suggest the incorporation of AI, with a URL indicating 'chrome://settings/ai'.

For representation purposes only (Bloomberg)Premium
For representation purposes only (Bloomberg)

Google is said to be preparing to introduce a significant artificial intelligence (AI) capability to Chrome, allowing users to arrange tabs more effectively.

According to a post on X (via Android Police) by user @Leopeva64, screenshots depict a forthcoming feature in Google Chrome labeled 'Advanced,' currently in the developmental phase. Notably, the URL of the settings tab, "chrome://settings/ai," suggests that Google may be incorporating AI technology.

The upcoming section is said to feature an AI tool designed to assist users in tab organization. Through machine learning, it has the capability to identify when a specific number of tabs are opened, potentially automating the sorting process. This functionality is reportedly labeled 'Organize tabs' within Chrome.

Another upcoming feature in development is Autofill Helper. Although the exact purpose of this feature remains unclear, the X user disclosed that Google initially named it Compose. Enabling this feature may necessitate users to restart their browsers. Both of these AI settings contribute to Google's broader initiative in the field of artificial intelligence.

A feature that is already available on Chrome is the display of memory consumption. Despite the earlier addition of a Memory Saver option by Google earlier this year, Chrome now allows users to view the memory usage of each tab by hovering over it. In addition to showing the domain and website name, Chrome provides information on the memory consumed by that tab in the format 'Memory Usage: XX MB.'

In the past few weeks, Google has rolled out updates to its iOS version of the Chrome app, introducing features like AI translations, map addresses, the capability to create calendar events, and additional functionalities. Additionally, users now have the option to relocate the address bar to the bottom of the interface.

Google Chrome has recently received numerous new features. In celebration of the web browser's 15th anniversary, Google revamped Chrome with the 'Material You' theme, incorporating refreshed icons, new color palettes, and a completely redesigned Chrome Web Store.

 

Updated: 22 Nov 2023, 01:08 PM IST
