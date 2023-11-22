Google Chrome's upcoming features: AI-powered Tab Organization and Autofill Helper in work, suggests report
Google is reportedly integrating AI technology into Chrome, allowing for more efficient tab organization. Screenshots of a forthcoming feature labeled 'Advanced' suggest the incorporation of AI, with a URL indicating 'chrome://settings/ai'.
Google is said to be preparing to introduce a significant artificial intelligence (AI) capability to Chrome, allowing users to arrange tabs more effectively.
