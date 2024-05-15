Google Circle to Search can now solve maths problems for students: Here's how the feature works
Google's Circle to Search focuses on educational support by aiding students in understanding problem-solving techniques, with plans to expand to more complex equations using AI model LearnLM.
Tech giant Google has unveiled a significant update to its Circle to Search feature during the annual developer conference, Google I/O. This enhancement aims to empower students by providing assistance with math and physics problems directly from their Android smartphones or tablets.