Google's Circle to Search feature now available on Pixel 8 and Galaxy S24 series. What is it and how to use?
Google has announced that its AI-powered Circle to Search feature is finally rolling out to Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S24 users worldwide. The Mountain View, California-based company says Circle to Search is a new way to search for anything on Android devices without having to switch between apps.