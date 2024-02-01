Google has announced that its AI-powered Circle to Search feature is finally rolling out to Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S24 users worldwide. The Mountain View, California-based company says Circle to Search is a new way to search for anything on Android devices without having to switch between apps.

Informing about the new feature via a blogpost, Google said, “Starting today, Circle to Search is rolling out on Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Now you can search anything with a simple gesture — like circling, highlighting, scribbling or tapping — without switching apps."

“Now, with a simple gesture, you can select what you’re curious about in whatever way comes naturally to you — like circling, highlighting, scribbling or tapping — and get more information right where you are."

How to use Cirlce to Search?

Circle to Search is an upgrade to Google's multisearch tool, which allows users to search text and images at the same time within the Google app. The latest feature goes a step further by allowing users to understand concepts, ideas or themes from the information they see on the web.

To activate Circle to Search in any app, users must long press the home button or navigation bar on their Pixel or Samsung device and then select their preferred gesture to highlight the searchable portion.

Google has listed several use cases for how the new Circle to Search feature can be used. For example, the new feature can help users identify the different items worn by an artist by simply circling, highlighting, scribbling or tapping on the required part of the image.

Another example highlighted by Google was solving queries about items seen on social media. The company pointed out that a user may have seen lots of pictures of delicious corn dogs on social media and be wondering why they are so popular.

With Circle to Search, they can do just that and learn more about the origin of the dish, its texture, flavour combination and why it is so popular.

