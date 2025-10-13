Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian has a message for techies: ‘AI is here to amplify human capability, not replace jobs’

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian has sought to allay concerns that artificial intelligence (AI) will lead to widespread job losses in the tech sector, arguing that the technology is designed to enhance human productivity rather than supplant workers.

AI expands employee capabilities, not headcount In an interview with tech newsletter Big Technology, published by Alex Kantrowitz on 9 October, Kurian emphasised that AI’s role is to expand what employees can achieve, rather than reduce headcount. He cited the example of Google’s Customer Engagement Suite, an AI-powered set of customer service tools launched last year. Despite initial client fears that AI would replace human agents, Kurian revealed that “almost none of our clients have let anyone go.”

The technology, he explained, has primarily taken on tasks that were previously neglected, such as handling minor customer queries that did not warrant contacting a service agent. “I think there is definitely a middle ground,” Kurian said, dismissing predictions of mass job automation.

Google measures productivity gains Google CEO Sundar Pichai expressed a similar viewpoint during a June appearance on the Lex Fridman podcast, noting that AI tools have helped boost productivity among engineers by around 10%. The company measures this gain by calculating the additional hours of engineering capacity enabled by AI-powered assistance.

Rather than reducing staff, Pichai said Google intended to hire more engineers in the coming year. “The opportunity space of what we can do is expanding,” he explained, highlighting that AI allows repetitive tasks to be handled automatically, freeing employees to focus on more creative and complex work.

The impact of AI on development is already measurable. According to Pichai, over 30% of Google’s new code is now AI-generated, up from 25% in October 2024. Microsoft UK CEO Darren Hardman reported similar trends, revealing that GitHub Copilot now produces 40% of code at Microsoft, enabling the firm to launch more products in a single year than in the previous three years combined.