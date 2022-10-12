Google Cloud gets MeitY nod to partner with public sector firms

The empanelment enables the Indian public sector, including government agencies at the centre and state levels, and public sector units (PSUs) to deploy Google Cloud.
New Delhi: Google Cloud has announced its empanelment by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), allowing it to apply cloud technology to solve complex problems for government organizations.
With the empanelment, referred to as the MeitY accreditation, Google is now positioned to fully partner with India’s public sector organisations to become an active participant in India’s digital transformation initiatives, especially Project Meghraj that aims at making a multi-level, national cloud-sharing foundation giving affordable, secure, and safe data storage for everyone.
In other words, this empanelment enables the Indian public sector, including government agencies at the centre and state levels, and public sector units (PSUs) in sectors such as power, banking financial services and insurance (BFSI), transportation, oil and gas, public finance, and others, to deploy Google Cloud.
Last year, Google Cloud announced the Delhi NCR Cloud Region in India, to support customers and the public sector in India and across Asia Pacific. The cloud regions in India will provide cutting-edge tools and technology that will serve as a catalyst for this transition.
Google’s rivals such as Microsoft, IBM, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Oracle, among others, have already received approval from MeitY to procure and initiate digital transformation projects.
“India is a strategic and important market for us and we continue to grow and invest in the success of our customers here. We are proud and believe the empanelment of Google Cloud by MeitY will play a critical role in applying cloud technology to solve complex problems for government organizations," Bikram Singh Bedi, managing director at Google Cloud India Region said.
Google Cloud has a strong history of collaborating and working with the government across the world. Google Cloud products and services address the unique needs of public sector requirements of migrating critical workloads to cloud through a dedicated sales force, partner ecosystem and services to bring required solutions to the government, the company said in a statement.
Bedi said that the empanelment will help Google Cloud apply cloud technology to solve complex problems for state, and local governments, educational, healthcare, and financial among other institutions. He added that the India Cloud region will help public sector customers use advanced cybersecurity products to protect their users, applications, and data from growing cyber threats.